U.S. official says inadequate EU emissions testing was widely known

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 Europe's car emissions tests
have been seen as inadequate for decades, a top U.S. regulator
told European Union lawmakers on Monday, saying much stronger
enforcement will be needed to stop cheating by automakers like
Volkswagen.
Testifying before a European Parliament committee
investigating foul play on diesel-car emissions tests, the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Christopher Grundler
said new EU testing rules were far from enough.
"The European test cycle has been acknowledged quite broadly
since the 1990s to be inadequate," Grundler, director of the
EPA's transportation and air quality office, said in a written
answer to lawmakers' questions.
"Our experience has been that a comprehensive approach is
required that means testing vehicles in use as well as having
the authority to then follow through enforcement actions."
Brussels has proposed testing vehicles on roads rather than
in laboratories after VW's use of a "defeat device" led to
scrutiny of loopholes that allowed toxic nitrogen oxide (NOx)
emissions to reach up to seven times their European limits.
NOx gases contribute to acid rain and respiratory illnesses
which are blamed for hundreds of thousands of deaths globally
each year.
Asked whether the Real-Driving Emissions (RDE) test would
stop carmakers from cheating, Grundle said EU regulators "still
have more work to do."
Gaps still have yet to be addressed in checking vehicle
compliance, he said, such as testing for the robustness of
exhaust-curbing technology after vehicles have been in use for
some years or for the amount of gases spewed out when the engine
is revving up, the heaviest discharge.
"It is not enough to have sound standards and sound test
procedures," he told lawmakers. "How they are implemented in
practice and the market surveillance aspects are also very, very
important ... that is the main challenge."
Automakers say EU law allows the use of software to shut-off
technology that lowers tailpipe gases in order to protect a
car's engine - an argument EU officials describe as disingenuous
when it is triggered by everyday-road conditions.
Grundler pointed to fines totalling $1 billion imposed by
the EPA on the auto industry over the use of such devices in the
1990s as a "strong deterrent".
