EU lawmakers fail to approve tar sands oil veto

* Committee of politicians vetoed the plan previously
* Canada welcomes decision
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 An attempt by some European
politicians to veto the import of tar sands oil failed on
Wednesday after a European Parliament vote, giving a boost to
Canada but dismaying green campaigners.
After years of lobbying from Canada, the European Commission
published a new plan in October on reporting the greenhouse gas
intensity of transport fuels. It abandoned the idea of labelling
tar sands oil as highly polluting.
Earlier this month, a parliamentary committee vetoed the
plan in an attempt to get tar sands oil branded "dirty", on the
grounds it produces more carbon than other oil because of the
energy needed to extract it from bituminous deposits.
The veto was put to a vote in a plenary session of the
European Parliament on Wednesday. While 337 lawmakers supported
the veto, that fell short of the 376 votes needed to prevent the
European Commission's plan going through.
The October plan removed a requirement to insist on separate
carbon values for different types of oil. This would have made
it more difficult for European refiners to use Canada's oil
sands or oil shale from EU member state Estonia and meet EU
regulations on reducing carbon emissions.
Canada says its oil can diversify EU supplies, especially as
the Union is seeking to reduce dependence on its top energy
supplier Russia. Estonia has said its economy could suffer if
unconventional oil had to be labelled more polluting.
Oil prices at about $60 a barrel, near their lowest
in five and a half years, add to the challenge of developing
sources such as tar sands, which the industry refers to as oil
sands, because it costs more to extract.
The industry says Canada's resources, being developed by
firms such as ExxonMobil, BP and Royal Dutch
Shell, were unfairly singled out in the original EU
plan.
Welcoming Wednesday's vote, Greg Rickford, Canada's minister
of natural resources, said Canada was "a secure, reliable and
responsible source of energy".
Campaign group Transport & Environment said the EU plan
included a "a basic tracking system of the fuels used in
transport", saying it was better than nothing but too weak.
"We know the origin of the coffee we drink and the chocolate
we eat. But we are in the dark when it comes to the hundreds of
billions worth of petrol and diesel we put in our cars,"
programme manager Nusa Urbancic said.
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; editing by
David Clarke)