EU's Schulz calls for review of ethics code after Barroso goes to Goldman

BERLIN, Sept 14 European Parliament President
Martin Schulz said the European Union should revise its code of
conduct after the furor caused by former European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso taking a job with U.S. bank
Goldman Sachs, a German paper reported on Wednesday.
"We should adapt the code of conduct to make it clearer what
former EU Commission presidents and EU commissioners are
permitted to do," Schulz told the German newspaper Die Welt in
an interview.
Barroso's successor Jean-Claude Juncker on Sunday opened an
unprecedented ethics investigation of Barroso and whether he had
breached a requirement to act with integrity by taking the job
with the U.S. investment bank.
Goldman appointed Barroso as a non-executive chairman of its
international arm in London two weeks after Britons voted for
Brexit in June. Barroso said he would advise the bank on issues
arising from the negotiations for Britain to leave the European
Union.
Asked if the current EU ethics rules were too lax, Schulz
told the paper, "They are not precise enough. It's normal when a
former EU Commission president is looking for a job. No one has
an issue if he writes books or teaches at a university. But it's
strange that Barroso wants to advise the biggest investment bank
on the Brexit issue."
Barroso has accused Juncker of "discriminatory" behaviour
for opening the ethics probe and said the inquiry was
"inconsistent" with the treatment of other former commissioners.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)