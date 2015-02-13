EU politicians edge towards 2018 start date for carbon reform

* Political groups seek preliminary deal on amendment
* Environment committee to hold vote on Feb. 24
* Further votes required at plenary, member state level
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS Feb 13 EU politicians are expected to
agree on a compromise 2018 start date for reforms to the
Emissions Trading System (ETS) to try to bridge divisions over
efforts to prop up the world's biggest carbon market, sources
said on Friday.
In an attempt to boost carbon prices and spur industry to
switch to greener energy, the European Commission has proposed a
plan to remove hundreds of millions of surplus carbon allowances
(EUAs) from the trading system from 2021.
Member states Britain and Germany, which back zero-carbon
generation based on nuclear or renewable power, have led calls
to start sooner, by 2017. Utilities such as E.ON,
seeking support for investment, also want prompt reform.
But energy-intensive industry and Poland, dependent on
carbon-heavy coal, say the original proposal is soon enough.
Members of the European Parliament are preparing for the
next vote on the market reform on Feb. 24, following a vote at
the end of January when they failed to agree on a date.
Further votes will be needed in the full parliament and from
member states.
A new draft set of compromise amendments seen by Reuters
includes a date of Dec. 31, 2018. Parliamentary sources said
support was growing for that deadline, although Liberal and
Green politicians are still pushing for 2017.
They said the compromise could be agreed next week at
meetings of the various parliamentary groups.
"A market stability reserve is established in 2018 and shall
be operational by 31 December 2018," a draft parliamentary
amendment says, referring to a plan to put hundreds of millions
of allowances in a reserve. They would be put back into
circulation if demand rises.
The ETS is designed to make polluters pay for their
emissions, but a surplus of more than 2 billion carbon
allowances generated by the economic crisis has crushed the
market.
ETS allowances are trading around 7 euros a tonne.
Many utilities, seeking support for investment in a revamped
grid, want prompt action to raise the price.
More than 50 firms or industry bodies, including E.ON
, Alstom and Fortum, have written
to members of the European Parliament saying reform should start
no later than 2017.
"An economic recovery based on strong and competitive lower
carbon growth is fundamental to Europe," the letter seen by
Reuters says.
However, energy intensive industry, such as the Dow Chemical
Co., says there is no need for early intervention and
that cheaper gas will begin to displace coal generation.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)