EU politicians edge towards 2018 start date for carbon reform

By Barbara Lewis

BRUSSELS Feb 13 EU politicians are expected to agree on a compromise 2018 start date for reforms to the Emissions Trading System (ETS) to try to bridge divisions over efforts to prop up the world's biggest carbon market, sources said on Friday.

In an attempt to boost carbon prices and spur industry to switch to greener energy, the European Commission has proposed a plan to remove hundreds of millions of surplus carbon allowances (EUAs) from the trading system from 2021.

Member states Britain and Germany, which back zero-carbon generation based on nuclear or renewable power, have led calls to start sooner, by 2017. Utilities such as E.ON, seeking support for investment, also want prompt reform.

But energy-intensive industry and Poland, dependent on carbon-heavy coal, say the original proposal is soon enough.

Members of the European Parliament are preparing for the next vote on the market reform on Feb. 24, following a vote at the end of January when they failed to agree on a date.

Further votes will be needed in the full parliament and from member states.

A new draft set of compromise amendments seen by Reuters includes a date of Dec. 31, 2018. Parliamentary sources said support was growing for that deadline, although Liberal and Green politicians are still pushing for 2017.

They said the compromise could be agreed next week at meetings of the various parliamentary groups.

"A market stability reserve is established in 2018 and shall be operational by 31 December 2018," a draft parliamentary amendment says, referring to a plan to put hundreds of millions of allowances in a reserve. They would be put back into circulation if demand rises.

The ETS is designed to make polluters pay for their emissions, but a surplus of more than 2 billion carbon allowances generated by the economic crisis has crushed the market.

ETS allowances are trading around 7 euros a tonne.

Many utilities, seeking support for investment in a revamped grid, want prompt action to raise the price.

More than 50 firms or industry bodies, including E.ON , Alstom and Fortum, have written to members of the European Parliament saying reform should start no later than 2017.

"An economic recovery based on strong and competitive lower carbon growth is fundamental to Europe," the letter seen by Reuters says.

However, energy intensive industry, such as the Dow Chemical Co., says there is no need for early intervention and that cheaper gas will begin to displace coal generation. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)