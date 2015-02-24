UPDATE 2-EU politicians back 2018 reform of carbon market in preliminary vote

* Committee backs start to negotiations on legal text

* Member states still need to endorse the deal

* Utility shares rise, carbon prices dip (Adds reaction)

By Barbara Lewis and Susanna Twidale

BRUSSELS/LONDON, Feb 24 European politicians voted on Tuesday to launch reforms to strengthen the EU carbon market by the end of 2018, earlier than a European Commission proposal of 2021 but later than traders had anticipated, depressing carbon prices.

The environment committee vote in the European Parliament still needs to be followed by further negotiations and then to be endorsed by EU member states to become law.

The EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS) is the bloc's flagship policy to cut greenhouse gas emissions by charging for the right to emit carbon dioxide.

However, weak economic growth has cut industrial production and energy demand, creating a glut of allowances that has depressed prices, blunting the drive to shift industry away from highly polluting coal and towards low carbon energy.

Benchmark carbon prices fell 3 percent on Tuesday to close at 7.53 euros a tonne. They had gained more than 5 percent in trade on Monday.

Those keenest to accelerate reforms to strengthen the world's biggest carbon market include Britain, Germany and major utilities, which want investment in zero-emissions energy.

They had been pushing for a 2017 start, which was rejected by Tuesday's committee vote.

Instead, the committee said the reforms should begin by Dec. 31, 2018 -- a nuanced compromise hammered out in days of haggling between political groups, which replaced an earlier suggestion to set the start date specifically on Dec. 31, 2018. {ID:nL5N0VX2KD]

It is not clear when exactly the reform will begin in 2018.

But in a positive for the market, the committee overwhelmingly backed, with 57 votes in favour, 10 against and one abstention, an immediate start to negotiations between the Commission, parliament and member states on a legal text, rather than waiting for a plenary vote in the European Parliament.

Getting to work on negotiating a legal text at this stage should accelerate agreement on a final deal.

Shares in E.ON and RWE rose on the news.

To help boost prices, the environment committee has backed putting hundreds of millions of surplus carbon allowances into a so-called Market Stability Reserve in 2018. These allowances could be returned to the market if demand increases.

The committee also proposed preventing the automatic return to the market from 2019 of a portion of allowances that were "backloaded" or temporarily removed in a separate vote last year. Instead, they would be placed in the reserve.

Green members of the European Parliament said they regretted that the 2017 date had been ruled out, while European business lobby BusinessEurope said in a statement the reform imposed "an extra burden on energy-intensive and trade-exposed industries".

Ivo Belet of the European People's Party, the main centre-right political grouping, who is steering the proposal through parliament, said Tuesday's vote reunited "an ambitious climate policy" with growth and jobs. (Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt, Editing by Dale Hudson and Crispian Balmer)