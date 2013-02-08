UPDATE 3-EU may force banks to help set Euribor to keep it clean

* List being drawn up of banks that may have to contribute
* EBF says independent body should run Euribor
* Germany's BaFin wants limits on mandatory participation
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Feb 8 Banks may be forced to stay on the
panels that set benchmark interest rates such as Euribor to
ensure their validity, under a draft EU law to be proposed later
this year in response to a rate-rigging scandal.
More than a dozen banks are being investigated by regulators
over the manipulation of Euribor and Libor, inter-bank lending
rates used to price trillions of dollars worth of loans.
This week Royal Bank of Scotland became the third
bank to be fined for rigging rates.
"The (European) Commission will propose further legislation
on benchmarks in the second quarter of 2013 in order to further
clarify the framework under which benchmarks should operate," EU
financial services chief Michel Barnier said on Friday.
"Any banks considering withdrawing from the contributing
panels should therefore take into account that they may be
required to rejoin the panels," Barnier said.
The rate-rigging scandal and uncertainty over how benchmarks
will be directly regulated has led five banks - BayernLB,
Rabobank, Raiffeisen, DekaBank and Citi - to pull out of the
panel that helps set Euribor, reducing it to 39 members.
Regulators fear smaller panels of contributors make
benchmark lending rates less viable and easier to manipulate.
The European Banking Federation (EBF), which runs Euribor,
told the European Commission in a submission published on Friday
that making contributions compulsory might be a solution but
that incentive measures would work better.
The industry body added in the submission that Euribor
should be run by an independent, non-profit driven structure
under public supervision, a step Britain is already taking with
the similar London-based benchmark rate, Libor.
The EBF said in a press statement on Friday that
consideration by Brussels of a legal obligation for banks to
participate in Euribor was "a sensible precautionary measure
against which there can be no objection".
German regulator BaFin said in its submission that mandatory
reporting could be useful but that a threshold should be
considered to "avoid excessive burdens on minor submitters".
Italian bank UniCredit said mandatory reporting
would improve the reliability and accuracy of Euribor but
smaller banks may be hit with extra operational burdens and
costs.
BARNIER'S LIST
The European Central Bank said: "For such rates to remain
representative, it is essential that there is an appropriate
level of bank participation in the respective panels.
"In the light of these initiatives, the Eurosystem strongly
encourages banks to remain in, or join, the Euribor panel to
prevent potential disruptions to the functioning of the
financial markets while the regulatory framework is being
refined," the central bank said.
Barnier said he had already asked two watchdogs - the
European Banking Authority and the European Securities and
Markets Authority - to identify banks "which should be subject
to a mandatory participation in benchmark setting".
The watchdogs are to hold a joint hearing in Paris next
Wednesday on an 11-point plan they will implement by July to
introduce more checks on submissions from banks and the use of
actual market transactions where possible.
Currently, benchmark interest rates are based on rates at
which banks say they think they can borrow from another bank.
The EU has already taken steps to make the manipulation of
any benchmark rate a criminal offence as amendments to the
bloc's market abuse rules are in the final stages of approval.
The Commission is also investigating whether the rigging of
benchmarks has breached the bloc's antitrust rules that prohibit
cartels.
Britain has also been looking at making it mandatory for
banks to submit quotes for compiling Libor.