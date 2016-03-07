CORRECTED-German regulator well suited to investigate Facebook - EU's Vestager

(Removes reference to Facebook unlikely to come under separate
* German probe is first competition case against Facebook
* Vestager says German investigation will benefit all
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 7 Germany, which launched an
investigation into social network Facebook last week, is
well placed to handle the case, Europe's antitrust chief said on
Monday.
The comments by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager came after the German competition office said last week
it was investigating Facebook for suspected abuse of market
power over breaches of data protection laws.
The German cartel office will examine whether Facebook users
were properly informed about the type and extent of personal
data collected by the company, and if this was in line with
German antitrust rules.
Vestager, whose antitrust cases include a number of
high-profile technology companies such as Google,
Amazon and Apple, welcomed the German
investigation.
"It shouldn't only be the Commission doing things that are
new in terms of developing competition law," Vestager told
reporters when asked if the EU was going to act against
Facebook, or let Germany take the lead
"They are well suited to do it. And since they both do it
with the German and European perspective, then basically they do
it in a way which is beneficial to all," she said.
Facebook has said it complies with the law.
The German cartel office said it was coordinating its probe
with the European Commission, competition authorities in other
European Union states, data protection authorities in Germany
and consumer rights groups.
Facebook has been criticised by politicians and regulators
in Germany over its privacy practices and slow response to
anti-immigrant postings by neo-Nazi sympathisers. German data
protection rules are among the most stringent in Europe.
(Editing by David Clarke)