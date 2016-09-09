Facebook privacy issues may not be competition matters - EU antitrust chief

| BRUSSELS, Sept 9
BRUSSELS, Sept 9 Facebook's problems with
European privacy regulators do not mean that the social network
has breached the bloc's competition rules, EU antitrust chief
Margrethe Vestager said on Friday.
"The German authority is concerned that Facebook may have
forced its users to accept privacy terms that aren't in line
with the data protection rules," Vestager said in the text of a
speech to be delivered at a conference in Copenhagen.
"But as our German colleagues rightly point out, even if
Facebook has broken those rules, that doesn't automatically mean
that it has also broken the competition rules as well," she
said.
The German government has been critical of Facebook in the
past while political leaders and regulators have also complained
that the world's largest social network, with 1.6 billion
monthly users, had been slow to tackle hate speech and
anti-immigrant messages.
Facebook raised regulatory concerns last month when it
loosened the privacy policy of WhatsApp, the world's most
popular mobile messaging application, prompting the chair of
Europe's leading group of privacy regulators to say that it
would closely scrutinise the move.
