UPDATE 1-Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Microsoft back EU hate speech rules

(Adds details, background)
By Julia Fioretti and Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, May 31 - Facebook, Twitter,
Google's YouTube and Microsoft on Tuesday
agreed to an EU code of conduct to tackle online hate speech
within 24 hours in Europe.
EU governments have been trying in recent months to get
social platforms to crack down on rising online racism following
the refugee crisis and terror attacks, with some even
threatening action against the companies.
As part of the pledge agreed with the European Commission,
the web giants will review the majority of valid requests for
removal of illegal hate speech in less than 24 hours and remove
or disable access to the content if necessary.
They will also strengthen their cooperation with civil
society organisations who help flag hateful content when it goes
online and promote "counter-narratives" to hate speech.
"The recent terror attacks have reminded us of the urgent
need to address illegal online hate speech. Social media is
unfortunately one of the tools that terrorist groups use to
radicalise young people," EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova
said.
Germany got Google, Facebook and Twitter to agree to delete
hate speech from their websites within 24 hours last year and
even launched an investigation into the European head of
Facebook over its alleged failure to remove racist hate speech.
"There's no place for hate speech on Facebook," said Monika
Bickert, Head of Global Policy Management at Facebook.
"With a global community of 1.6 billion people we work hard
to balance giving people the power to express themselves whilst
ensuring we provide a respectful environment."
The code of conduct is largely a continuation of efforts
that the companies already take to counter hate speech on their
websites, such as developing tools for people to report hateful
content and training staff to handle such requests.
Twitter has suspended over 125,000 accounts since the middle
of 2015 for threatening or promoting terror acts, primarily
related to Islamic State.
The United States has undertaken similar efforts to entice
the cooperation of tech companies in combating online
radicalisation, focusing on promoting "counter-narratives" to
extremist content.
EU ministers had called for cooperation with tech companies
to be stepped up after the Brussels attacks in March.
Jewish lobbyists, frequently the target of hate speech,
welcomed the code of conduct.
"This a historic agreement that could not arrive at a better
time," said Dr. Moshe Kantor, President of the European Jewish
Congress.
(Editing by Alexandra Hudson)