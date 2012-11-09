UPDATE 1-EU seeks to prod bank pay curbs forward

* Compromise seeks to end bonus cap stalemate
* Banks warn tougher bonus cap will drive away talent
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Nov 9 The European Union will consider
proposals on Monday to limit bankers' cash bonuses to the same
level as basic salaries, EU officials said, an attempt to sway
Britain's resistance to a further clampdown on the sector's huge
pay packets.
The proposals, first aired by Germany in August and to be
discussed by EU member states and lawmakers from the European
Parliament, are the next step in drawn out negotiations to reach
a joint deal on new rules forcing banks to hold more capital.
Policymakers worldwide have made little real progress in
limiting huge payouts for an industry that drove the world
economy into crisis in 2008 and forced bailouts for which
ordinary taxpayers are still picking up the tab.
The EU has tougher bank pay curbs than guidelines laid out
by the Group of 20 but some policymakers are still pushing for
more steps to be taken.
It will be the first time member states have formally
discussed the bonus proposal - which was not part of the
original draft measure - and will pit German interests against
those of Britain.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne, mindful of
London's status as a financial centre, has previously said he
would fight any new bonus caps from Brussels.
Banks have also lobbied against the change, saying the cap
could strip them of talented staff. Current rules already force
banks to defer up to half the bonus for at least three years.
The European Parliament wants the total of all elements of a
bonus to be no more than basic salary, a step too far for some
countries, leading to an attempt to seek a middle way.
Two EU officials close to the matter, who declined to be
identified, said discussions would include the earlier proposal
from Germany to cap only the cash component of a bonus to no
more than the banker's fixed salary.
Lawmakers said any compromise must take into account
previously agreed rules, such as clawing back a bonus if a bank
gets into trouble. Some critics have already pointed to moves by
banks to up basic salaries, which would weaken the impact of the
new rules from the off.
"The new legislation must make sure that the rules we
established, to ensure banks claw back bonuses and introduce
limits to the cash part, are not undermined," said Arlene
McCarthy, a British Labour politician and one of the European
Parliament's leading lawmakers on the proposal.
STRICTER THAN THOU
Current EU bonus rules are stricter than principles on bank
remuneration agreed by G20 leaders by being more specific.
For example, the G20 recommends that a substantial portion
of a bonus is deferred for three years or more with less than
half upfront in cash. EU rules say only 20 percent of a big
bonus can be upfront in cash.
Schaeuble's cash cap might be easier for banks to swallow,
because many already pay larger proportions of their bonuses in
shares, following a previous EU law which required that bankers
get just a quarter of their bonus upfront in cash.
Banks argue that capping bonuses or enforcing bonus/salary
ratios would simply push up basic pay to retain staff -
something which is already happening - and increase lenders'
fixed costs, making it harder to cut costs in a downturn.
The cap is just one element in a package of rules that
implement a global accord, known as Basel III, requiring lenders
to triple the amount of basic capital they must hold to weather
shocks unaided by taxpayers.
The European Union is struggling to agree on many aspects of
the package, including what kinds of assets can be considered
liquid or quickly available in a crisis.
Schaeuble's proposal also demands that shareholders approve
any long-term incentive schemes before they are announced.
Although banks have been lobbying against the caps, some
officials say that having regulators set the rules could in fact
help them assert themselves against high earners accustomed to
substantial bonuses.
Germany's Commerzbank, which has twice been bailed
out by German taxpayers, is appealing an English court ruling
that it should pay more than 100 London-based bankers 52 million
euros ($66.5 million) in bonuses.
Lawyers representing the bankers say a 400 million euro
bonus pool was announced to them at Dresdner Kleinwort
Investment Bank before it was bought by Commerzbank in 2009. The
bank argues it was both justified and obliged to cut bonuses
because the survival of the business was at stake.