UPDATE 1-EU regulators to investigate Spanish aid for Ford

BRUSSELS May 15 EU antitrust regulators are
investigating whether Spain's plan to offer a 25.2 million euros
($32.71 million) grant to Ford Motor Co's plant will give
the U.S. carmaker an unfair advantage.
Ford is overhauling its European operations by cutting jobs
and closing plants in Belgium and two British locations, as the
economic downturn dampens consumer appetite for new cars and
trucks.
The company, which holds about 8 percent of the European
market, expects to lose $2 billion in Europe this year. The
sector in general is struggling with over-capacity.
Ford plans to produce a new model of Ford Transit Connect in
Valencia in the east of Spain, with the cost of the project
estimated at 419.9 million euros. Spain informed the European
Commission of its grant last year.
The European Commission said on Wednesday that a preliminary
investigation showed that the project might exceed the
authorised 5 percent increase in production capacity in a
declining market.
"At this stage, the Commission has doubts that the data
provided by Spain is appropriate to determine whether the market
concerned is in decline," it said in a statement.
EU state aid rules allow EU governments to fund projects on
condition certain market share and capacity increase thresholds
are not exceeded.
Spain won EU approval for about 214 million euros in
regional aid for Ford's Spanish subsidiary since 2007.
"We firmly believe that our state aid request for the Ford
Transit Connect is line with EU law. We will work with the
Spanish government and the EU Commission to clarify the
situation," said Ford's spokesman Adrian Schmitz.