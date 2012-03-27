EU regulators set to fine UPS, 12 others in logistics cartel -sources

BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust regulators are set to fine 13 logistics firms, including UPS, Panalpina and Expeditors, on Wednesday for taking part in a cartel, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

A European Commission document seen by Reuters also confirmed that a decision and fines would be announced on Wednesday.

Deutsche Post unit DHL Global Forwarding, which had taken part in the cartel but alerted the regulator to the collusion, will escape a financial penalty, the people with knowledge of the case told Reuters.

The European Commission charged the firms in February 2010 with fixing prices in the air freight forwarding business, in breach of EU antitrust rules. The charges followed raids on the companies three years earlier.

"The Commission's decision is expected tomorrow," said one of the sources, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.