EU says Russian gas supplies fall further, no emergency

BRUSSELS Feb 3 The European Union's executive said on Friday it had recorded a further drop in supplies of Russian gas to some EU countries as cold weather gripped the continent, but added that the situation had not reached emergency levels.

"I can confirm that there has been a decrease in gas deliveries in various member states: Poland, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Italy," EU energy spokeswoman Marlene Holzner told a regular news briefing.

"Yesterday, we saw in Austria a decrease of 30 percent, Italy of 24 percent and Poland 8 percent. But I must also say that it's not a situation of emergency yet."

All member had been able to secure gas from other sources, either from storage facilities or substituting supplies with liquefied natural gas (LNG), she added.