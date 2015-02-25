EU regulators say results of Gazprom antitrust case due shortly

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
BRUSSELS Feb 25 EU antitrust regulators expect to announce the results of their two-year probe into Russian gas giant Gazprom in a "relatively short time span", a European Commission official said, confirming earlier comments by the bloc's energy chief.
"As Commissioner Vestager has said before, the Commission believes that it can move the case forward in a hopefully relatively short time-span," said Ricardo Cardoso, spokesman for EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.
Earlier on Wednesday, EU energy chief Maros Sefcovic told a news conference that Vestager would present the result of the investigation in a matter of weeks. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo plane carrying UPS packages swerved off the runway at an airport in Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday and went over a hillside, officials said.
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday: