EU regulators say results of Gazprom antitrust case due shortly

BRUSSELS Feb 25 EU antitrust regulators expect to announce the results of their two-year probe into Russian gas giant Gazprom in a "relatively short time span", a European Commission official said, confirming earlier comments by the bloc's energy chief.

"As Commissioner Vestager has said before, the Commission believes that it can move the case forward in a hopefully relatively short time-span," said Ricardo Cardoso, spokesman for EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

Earlier on Wednesday, EU energy chief Maros Sefcovic told a news conference that Vestager would present the result of the investigation in a matter of weeks. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)