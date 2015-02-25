EU energy chief sees Gazprom antitrust case results in matter of weeks

BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
BRUSSELS Feb 25 European Union antitrust regulators will announce "in a matter of weeks" the results of a two-year investigation into Russian gas producer Gazprom , the bloc's energy chief said on Wednesday.
"The investigation is progressing. It's her (Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager) decision but she will present the result of the investigation, I understand that it will be a matter of weeks," European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told a news conference.
Vestager is the commissioner in charge of the case. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo plane carrying UPS packages swerved off the runway at an airport in Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday and went over a hillside, officials said.
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday: