UPDATE 2-EU to charge Russia's Gazprom with market abuse - sources

* EU antitrust agent to accuse Gazprom of overcharging
* Google also recently accused, of abusing market power
* Vestager acts despite political ramifications-analyst
(Adds Gazprom source, expert comments)
By Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, April 20 The European Union will
launch a legal attack on Russian gas giant Gazprom
this week, ramping up tensions with Moscow, when antitrust
agents will accuse it of overcharging buyers in eastern Europe,
EU sources told Reuters on Monday.
The state-controlled company, a vital supplier of energy to
Europe despite frequent political disputes, could receive a full
charge sheet from European Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager on Wednesday, one source said.
More than two years after Brussels started investigating
Gazprom, the move comes just a week after the new EU antitrust
chief charged U.S. tech giant Google with abusing its
market power after five years of hesitation by her predecessor.
Vestager has appeared determined to challenge big corporate
powers since taking on the powerful post in November, regardless
of past offers of compromise from both Google and Gazprom.
Despite the Danish commissioner's insistence that she would
look at only the legal merits of a case that focuses on Gazprom
pricing policies differentiating between customers, the
accusations will do nothing to ease EU frictions with Moscow
over Ukraine in which gas supplies have played a major role.
The sources said Vestager was likely to send the charge
sheet, known as a statement of objections, to Gazprom once she
returns from a trip to the United States, where she arrived
within hours of charging Google. Such a document sets out
concerns about possible anti-competitive practices.
Gazprom and the European Commission declined official
comment.
A source close to the Russian company said Gazprom had
always wanted to find an amicable solution, so a statement of
objections now "would not be a welcome move".
Gazprom tried to settle the case last year by offering
concessions to Vestager's predecessor but talks floundered over
its refusal to cut prices for eastern European customers.
The EU antitrust chief is taking a tougher line than her
predecessor despite the political ramifications of some cases,
said Mario Mariniello, a former economist at the Commission and
now an expert at Brussels think tank Bruegel.
"Vestager is sending a message that her mandate is not about
settling cases. If she has a solid case, she will push ahead
with charges," he said.
"Sending a statement of objections to Gazprom now would be
her way of saying that she will focus on the substance of the
case regardless of the political implications."
The Russian behemoth, with annual sales of some $100
billion, supplies about 30 percent of the 28-nation bloc's
natural gas. It has been under investigation since September
2012, including for hampering the flow of gas across Europe.
In a speech in Washington on Thursday, Vestager did not name
Gazprom but stressed she was ready to get tough with energy
companies that "harm rivals, block energy flows from one EU
country to another, or threaten to close the tap".
Vestager has the power to order changes in companies'
business practices as well as to levy fines of, in theory at
least, up to 10 percent of their annual global turnover.
European Commission officials had said in February they were
close to taking the next step in the investigation.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Philippa Fletcher)