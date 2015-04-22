EU calls 1000 GMT antitrust briefing, Gazprom seen in focus

BRUSSELS, April 22 The European Union's
antitrust chief will hold a news conference at midday (1000 GMT)
on Wednesday, the European Commission said, at which she is
expected to charge Russian gas giant Gazprom with
anti-competitive behaviour.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will
announce decisions agreed by the EU executive, the Commission
said in a statement, without providing details.
Earlier this week, sources told Reuters that she would send
a charge sheet to Gazprom, accusing the company of over-charging
customers in eastern Europe and hindering competition in the
region.
State-controlled Gazprom is a vital supplier of energy to
Europe despite frequent political disputes.
Vestager's expected decision to move against Gazprom comes
more than two years after Brussels began investigating the
company, and a week after she charged U.S. tech giant Google
with abusing its market power.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Paul Taylor)