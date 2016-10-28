UPDATE 2-EU lifts cap on Gazprom's use of Nord Stream pipeline link

(Add German reaction, analyst's comment)
By Alissa de Carbonnel
BRUSSELS Oct 28 The European Union has lifted a
cap on Gazprom's use of the Opal pipeline in Germany
which takes gas from its Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline to
end-users in Germany and the Czech Republic, opening the way for
Russia to expand Nord Stream's capacity and bypass Ukraine as a
gas transit route.
Together with a separate move to settle an antitrust case
against Gazprom, the resolution of key disputes
with Moscow angers some EU nations who want a tougher stance
taken towards Russia over its military actions in Ukraine and
Syria.
"It's very good for Gazprom, it's very good for Europe and
it's very bad for Ukraine," Thierry Bros, a senior researcher at
Oxford Institute of Energy Studies, said of the Opal decision.
Russia's state gas exporter, which supplies around a third
of the EU's gas, retains its access to 50 percent of the
pipeline under the new rules.
But it gains the right to bid for another 7.7 billion cubic
metres (bcm) of gas carrying capacity or as much as 12.8 bcm if
other suppliers do not take up a provision giving them access, a
Commission official said on Friday.
Reuters reported earlier that rivals will be given access to
up to 20 percent of Opal's 36 bcm of annual capacity.
Since its completion in 2011 Gazprom has only been allowed
to use 50 percent of the Opal pipeline under an EU ruling to
aimed at preventing dominance of the supply infrastructure.
The Commission said its latest decision, which applies until
2033, would improve competition: "This is not just a decision
we've taken for political reasons, that we want to be friends
with Gazprom," a Commission official said.
It modifies a proposal made by Germany in May that would
have given Gazprom almost full access to the pipeline. A
spokesman for the German energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur said
it would now hold talks with the affected companies.
In giving ground on Opal the EU executive is seeking
guarantees that Gazprom will keep piping gas across Ukraine
after its contract expires in 2019, an EU source said. It also
wants three-way talks with Kiev over winter transits, the source
said.
"We are not trading in a void," an EU source said.
European energy chief Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday he was
"making a maximum effort" to broker a deal between Russia and
Ukraine to ensure uninterrupted gas supplies for European and
Ukrainian clients this winter.
"So far we haven't been successful," Sefcovic told Reuters,
adding he hoped to meet with Russian official soon.
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was
ready to resume supplies to Ukraine "any second" if Kiev agreed
to pre-pay..
NORD STREAM 2
Opening up Opal also removes a key hurdle for Gazprom's 9.9
billion-euro plan to double the capacity Nord Stream pipeline
under the Baltic Sea that had stalled investment from European
partners in the project.
With Russia's gas routes to Europe increasingly politicised
since its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014, many
eastern European countries and the United States have opposed
the project as threatening to sideline Ukraine as a transit
route.
As a result of changes to Opal alone, Ukraine's state energy
company said in a statement on Thursday it could stand to lose
as much as 425 million dollars a year in transit fees.
Before Friday's decision the Polish state-owned gas company
PGNiG threatened to sue the Commission over the Opal
decision, saying it threatened its own security of
supplies.
However, the Commission has said it sees no need for Nord
Stream 2, with an official saying Friday's decision further
reduces the rationale for a new big pipeline.
Gazprom's partners in the Nord Stream 2 project are Uniper
, Wintershall, Shell, OMV
and Engie. But it said it might cancel the agreement
after Poland's anti-monopoly watchdog objected to the
consortium. .
