Gazprom to hold talks with EU on anti-trust probe Thursday-envoy

BRUSSELS Jan 22 Russian natural gas export
monopoly Gazprom will hold more talks with the
European Commission on Thursday aimed at resolving a European
Union anti-trust investigation, Russia's ambassador to the EU
said on Wednesday.
"On Gazprom, there is an anti-trust investigation continuing
within the Commission, and Gazprom and the Russian government,
which is the key shareholder in Gazprom ... are involved in
certain discussions with the relevant departments of the
European Commission," envoy Vladimir Chizhov told reporters.
"The next round of these discussions will be tomorrow and I
don't want to prejudge the outcome of course," he said.
Asked if they were close to a solution, he said: "We are
always close to solutions." The talks will be in Brussels.