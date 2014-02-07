EU says Gazprom yet to satisfy it over prices

LONDON Feb 7 Gazprom has yet to satisfy the
European Commission's concerns over pricing as part of a probe
into the Russian gas giant, the European Union's competition
chief said on Friday.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said he met with
Gazprom representatives in Brussels before Christmas and noted
progress on securing commitments regarding two of Brussels's
three concerns.
Gazprom, the world's top gas producer and the
supplier of a quarter of Europe's gas needs, has been under EU
investigation since September 2013 for suspected
anti-competitive behaviour, including overcharging customers and
blocking rival suppliers.
Gazprom conveyed the possiblity of making proposals to
settle the probe to avoid Brussels going to the next stage and
deciding whether to fine the company, Almunia told reporters.
"We have received good comments on two of the three concerns
that can give way to formal commitments but on prices we have
not yet received what we need," Almunia said.