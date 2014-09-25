EU Commission orders Germany to stop using illegal car refrigerant

BRUSSELS, Sept 25 The European Commission on Thursday ordered Germany to stop using a banned car refrigerant within two months or face court action and possible fines.

"The Commission sent today a formal request to Germany to take the necessary actions to apply the EU Directive on Mobile Air Conditioning," the EU executive said in a statement.

"Germany now has two months to take the necessary measures to comply with the Commission's request. If they fail to do so, the Commission may decide to refer the matter to the European Court of Justice."

German authorities have backed carmaker Daimler's refusal to apply an EU law that bans air-conditioning coolant known as R134a from new cars. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis)