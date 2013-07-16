UPDATE 1-Commission backs France in Daimler coolant row

* EU industry chief says French sales ban may be legal
* Assessment could see more EU countries block sales
* Member states to discuss row in Brussels on Wednesday
BRUSSELS/STUTTGART, July 16 The European
Commission has given provisional backing to France's decision to
block the sale of most of new Daimler AG Mercedes
models after Germany allowed the company to use a banned coolant
in its cars.
The Commission's assessment is a blow for Berlin and Daimler
and could also open the way for similar restrictions on Mercedes
sales by other EU countries.
"Currently in the European market there are vehicles
produced by this manufacturer that, according to the preliminary
Commission analysis, are not in conformity with their
type-approval," EU industry chief Antonio Tajani said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Further assessment is needed to determine if some Daimler
cars produced since May under a previous approval granted by the
German authorities are also illegal, Tajani said. Any vehicles
that do not conform cannot be sold or registered in Europe.
As a result, France's refusal to register Mercedes A-Class,
B-Class and SL cars assembled since June 12 may be considered
legal under existing EU rules, provided the right procedures are
followed, Tajani said.
Daimler has said the refusal to phase out the banned coolant
R134a - a potent global warming agent - is justified by safety
concerns over the only available replacement, Honeywell
International Inc's R1234yf.
A Daimler spokesman said the cars had been approved by the
German authority, the KBA. "Our cars have a valid, European-wide
permit. Nothing should stand in the way of their being
registered."
Based on 2012 deliveries, Daimler has said the French block
could affect about 2 percent of its global sales, or 29,000
cars.
EU government officials are due to discuss the coolant row
at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.