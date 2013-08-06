EU seeks to defuse row over Mercedes air-conditioning coolant

* Brussels acts to break impasse
* Tests by German officials viewed as lacking transparency
* Upcoming results not seen pleasing either camp
By Barbara Lewis, Christiaan Hetzner and Hendrik Sackmann
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Aug 6 The European
Commission said on Tuesday it would mediate in a fierce row over
air-conditioning coolant in Mercedes-Benz cars by refereeing
safety tests.
The Commission, citing the need for a "confidence-building
measure", said it wanted to guarantee the impartiality of an
analysis of the coolant being carried out by Germany's motor
vehicle department KBA and offered independent technical support
for the investigation.
"The main objective will be reassuring manufacturers and the
consumers that all means were invested to ensure the principles
of objectivity and transparency in the risk assessments," a
spokesman for Industry Commissioner Antonio Tajani said in a
statement sent to Reuters.
Authorities in France have banned the sale of most of
Daimler's new model Mercedes cars because they use a
coolant whose properties do not comply with a new EU directive
on global warming which came into force at the beginning of the
year.
Daimler has said its refusal to phase out coolant R134a is
justified by safety concerns over the only available
replacement, Honeywell International Inc's R1234yf.
Daimler late last year recalled all Mercedes-Benz cars
worldwide that used 1234yf, saying that crash simulations showed
it was more flammable than first believed.
The German car maker says that, based on 2012 deliveries,
the French block could affect about 2 percent of its global
sales, or 29,000 cars.
Honeywell and its partner DuPont control the global
supply of 1234yf which is forecast to racks up billions of
dollars in sales.
The new EU directive says new cars must not use coolant with
a global warming potential more than 150 times as great as that
of carbon dioxide.
The old industry standard set the global warming potential
at more than 1,000 times that of CO2, whereas Honeywell says its
new product is only four times more potent.
KBA, the first official body to investigate the validity of
Daimler's claims, has been heavily criticised by both sides over
the secrecy of its tests, whose results are expected in the
coming days.
The European Commission said results would only be published
after a comparison was made between KBA's results and those of
previous industry studies that concluded risks were only
minimal.
Mercedes rival BMW is using the new refrigerant in
its newly-launched i3 electric vehicle.
Japanese carmaker Mazda told Reuters one of its models - the
CX5 crossover - had been switched to coolant R134a.