EU moves step closer to law on national GMO crop bans

* New plan removes phase of negotiations with companies
* Negotiations on legal text under way
* Law could be in place in 2015
BRUSSELS, Nov 11 EU politicians on Tuesday
backed a plan to allow nations to ban genetically modified crops
on their soil even if they are given approval to be grown in the
European Union, raising the chance their use will remain limited
on the continent.
Widely grown in the Americas and Asia, GM crops in Europe
have divided opinion, with opposition in many countries
including France and Germany, while Britain favours them.
A previous compromise endorsed this year by EU ministers
would have required negotiation with the relevant companies if a
nation wanted to ban a GM crop in the event it had been approved
for EU-wide use.
The plan voted through parliament on Tuesday would leave out
that stage and allows member states to ban GM crops on
environmental grounds. It drew praise from GM opponents.
"Today's vote would give European countries a legally solid
right to ban GM cultivation in their territory, making it
difficult for the biotech industry to challenge such bans in
court," Marco Contiero, Greenpeace EU agriculture policy
director, said.
Left-leaning politicians also welcomed Tuesday's vote, which
kicks off formal negotiations on a legal text, saying it
strengthened the grounds for opting out of any GM cultivation.
Conservatives were opposed.
"The parliament's position on GM cultivation risks
inflicting untold damage to robust, science-based policymaking
in Europe. We strongly oppose these proposals and voted against
them today. We will continue to oppose them," Julie Girling,
environment spokeswoman for the Conservatives in the European
Parliament, said.
The executive European Commission said in a statement it was
confident the law could be in place in 2015, once it had
received final endorsement from the European Parliament and
member states.
GM cultivation has provoked opposition in Europe for years.
An earlier attempt to agree a compromise on GM cultivation
failed in 2012, when EU ministers were unable to agree.
So far, EU authorities have approved only two GM crops for
commercial cultivation, and one was later blocked by a court.
That leaves Monsanto's GM maize MON810 as the only
GM crop grown in Europe, where it has been cultivated in Spain
and Portugal for a decade.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Additional reporting by Francesco
Guarascio; Editing by Dale Hudson)