EU states deadlocked on genetically modified maize approvals

BRUSSELS, June 10 European Union governments
failed to agree on Monday whether to approve three genetically
modified maize varieties for use in food and feed, the European
Commission said.
The failure of the bloc's standing committee on food chain
and animal health to reach a majority either for or against
means the decisions will pass to an appeal committee over the
coming weeks, a spokesman for the Commission said.
If the appeal committee is also unable to reach agreement,
the Commission will be free to grant EU marketing approval.
Two of the applications are for maize varieties containing
multiple or "stacked" gene traits, designed to protect the
growing plants from multiple insect pests and make them
herbicide-tolerant. Both products were developed jointly by
Monsanto Co and Dow Chemical Co.
Neither variety is approved for cultivation in Europe. The
authorisation would cover the use of imports in food and feed
products sold in Europe, although there is little or no demand
for genetically modified food among EU consumers.
The third approval covers the pollen of Monsanto's
insect-resistant MON810 maize, the only genetically modified
crop currently grown commercially in Europe.
The bid for approval followed a ruling by the Europe's
highest court in 2011 that even small traces of the pollen in
honey must receive EU authorisation before the product can be
sold.
Five of the 27 European Union member states grew MON810
maize on 129,000 hectares in 2012, data from the International
Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA)
showed. Spain was the top producer, followed by Portugal, the
Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania.