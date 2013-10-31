EU prepares new GMO maize cultivation approval -draft

* Proposal set to be formally adopted next week
* Commission can adopt decision if EU governments remain
split
* Plans spark criticism from environmental campaigners
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Oct 31 The European Union is on course
to approve cultivation of a new type of genetically modified
maize for the first time in more than a decade, according to a
draft proposal from the bloc's executive seen by Reuters.
The proposal was drawn up after Europe's second highest
court last month blamed the European Commission for lengthy
delays in the approval process for the insect-resistant maize,
developed jointly by DuPont and Dow Chemical.
The Commission is expected to send the proposal to EU
ministers next week for approval. Even if governments fail to
decide, as is expected, the Commission will have the power to
grant approval by the end of the year.
While it is unlikely that the crop would ever be widely
grown in Europe, where GMO cultivation remains a tiny fraction
of the global total, the proposal will face fierce opposition
from environmental campaigners, sceptical consumers and some EU
governments.
The move could also revive a stalled debate over draft EU
legislation to allow individual governments to decide whether to
ban cultivation of GMO crops that have been approved at EU
level.
An EU approval request for maize variety 1507, sold outside
Europe under the Herculex brand name, was first submitted in
2001. But a series of safety assessments carried out in response
to objections from some countries delayed the process for more
than a decade.
Last month's court ruling forced the Commission to act, a
spokesman for the EU executive said, and according to the bloc's
GMO legislation the next stage in the approval process is for EU
ministers to take a vote.
The proposal is likely to face opposition from governments
including France, Austria and Poland, while those in favour
could include Britain, Spain and Sweden.
BUTTERFLY FEARS
A spokesman for DuPont's seed unit Pioneer Hi-Bred, which is
leading efforts to commercialise 1507, said the company had not
decided whether to market the product in Europe if it is
approved.
"The European Union has a legal obligation to itself, to its
farmers and scientists and to its trade partners to follow the
revised EU biotech legislation and support the approval of safe
agricultural biotechnology products," Pioneer's European
communications manager Jozsef Mate said in a statement.
Environmental campaigners said the EU had failed to address
concerns over the impact of the insecticide-producing crop on
butterflies and other pollinators, and urged the Commission not
to formally adopt the proposal at a meeting next Wednesday.
"Blindly rubber-stamping this GM maize would be a reckless
decision by the Commission, putting biotech companies ahead of
public safety," said Marco Contiero of Greenpeace.
Repeated EU scientific assessments have revealed no safety
concerns over the product, but under the approval decision drawn
up by the Commission, companies marketing the crop in Europe
would have to monitor its impact on butterflies and other
"non-target" insects.
Only one other GMO crop is currently grown in Europe -
another insect-resistant maize variety developed by Monsanto
and approved in 1998. It is cultivated on about 100,000
hectares mainly in Spain, as well as Portugal, the Czech
Republic, Romania and Slovakia.
Seven EU countries have put in place emergency bans on
growing the Monsanto variety: Austria, Bulgaria, Germany,
Greece, Hungary, Italy and Luxembourg.
Outside Europe, GMOs are grown widely across North and South
America and parts of Asia. GMO cultivation last year totalled
170 million hectares worldwide, the International Service for
the Acquisitions of Agri-biotech Applications said.