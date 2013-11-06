EU Commission renews bid to unblock GMO crop approvals

* EU proposal to approve cultivation of third ever GMO crop
* Governments have three months to reach a position
* Commission approves three more GMO maize types for import
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Nov 6 The European Commission proposed
on Wednesday that governments approve only the third ever
genetically modified crop for cultivation in Europe, but took
steps to avert an expected backlash from France and other GMO
opponents.
The proposal covers an insect-resistant maize developed
jointly by DuPont and Dow Chemical which, if
approved, would end Monsanto's current monopoly in
Europe's tiny market for GMO crops.
The Commission said it was "duty bound" to make the proposal
after Europe's second-highest court in September censured the EU
executive for lengthy delays in the approval process, first
launched back in 2001.
EU governments now have three months to vote on the issue.
The plan is likely to face strong opposition from France, as
well as Austria, Italy and other countries that have previously
banned the growing of GMO crops.
But with Britain, Spain and Sweden expected to back the
proposal, there may be little that opponents can do to prevent
approval.
Under EU rules applying to the application, the Commission
is obliged to approve cultivation unless a weighted majority of
governments vote against it.
Seeking to head off criticism from anti-GMO governments and
campaigners, the Commission called for the restart of stalled
talks on draft EU rules to allow member states to decide
individually whether to ban or restrict GMO cultivation.
That would enable countries to prevent farmers from growing
GMO crops even if they had been approved for cultivation at EU
level, provided they do not use environmental or health reasons
to justify the restrictions.
EU health commissioner Tonio Borg said he hoped the draft
legislation would be discussed at the next meeting of EU
environment ministers in December, but EU officials said the
issue was not currently on the meeting agenda.
Borg also hinted that Wednesday's move would not lead to a
rush of similar cultivation approval proposals from the
Commission, despite a backlog of six applications currently
awaiting a decision.
"I know that this is a controversial subject, and that
therefore one does not rush into areas where angels fear to
tread," he told a news briefing in Brussels.
MONSANTO CHALLENGE
Only two GMO crops are currently approved for cultivation in
the European Union. Monsanto's insect-resistant maize - known as
MON810 - is the only one grown commercially, and was sown on
around 130,000 hectares in 2012, mostly in Spain.
That compares with about 100 GMO varieties approved
elsewhere in the world, with global cultivation estimated to
cover some 170 million hectares in 2012.
The maize variety covered by Wednesday's proposal is known
as 1507, and is sold outside Europe under the Herculex brand
name. Like MON810, the plant has been modified to produce its
own insecticide against the European corn borer.
If the product is approved it is unlikely to lead to an
overall expansion in GMO cultivation in Europe but could
challenge sales of MON810, particularly in Europe's biggest
market Spain.
Since the cultivation request was first lodged in 2001, the
EU's food safety watchdog EFSA has delivered six positive
scientific safety assessments on 1507.
Environmental campaigners say the Commission has failed to
fully address concerns over the impact of the
insecticide-producing crop on butterflies and other pollinators,
despite requiring companies selling the crop to monitor its
impact on "non-target" insects.
"The Commission is ignoring very real concerns about the
harmful impacts of GM maize 1507 on butterflies, which are
essential pollinators, as well as the risks of
cross-contamination of conventional and organic crops," said
French anti-GMO campaigner and Green MEP Jose Bove.
In a separate decision on Wednesday, the Commission granted
import approval for three GMO maize varieties for use in food
and feed after EU governments failed to reach a decision.