EU approves Syngenta GM maize strains

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 The European Commission said
on Friday it had authorised 11 varieties of genetically modified
maize produced by Syngenta Crop Protection for use as
food or feed.
The authorisation, which does not cover cultivation, is
valid for 10 years and any products with the GM maize strains
are subject to labelling and traceability rules.
The Commission stepped in with a decision after the EU's
member states failed to produce an opinion. The European Food
and Safety Authority had given a favourable assessment.
The authorisation covers Syngenta product Bt11 x MIR162 x
MIR604 x GA21 and 10 related types of GM maize.
Although authorised for food and feed, in practice the
EU-approved GM strains are exclusively used in animal feed. Most
GM products are insect-resistant or tolerant to certain
herbicides.
