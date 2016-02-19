版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 20日 星期六 04:57 BJT

Google CEO to meet EU antitrust chief on Feb. 25 - sources

BRUSSELS Feb 19 Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will meet Europe's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager next Thursday, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"It will be an introductory meeting," the people said.

Vestager has accused the world's most popular Internet search engine of favouring its shopping service in delivering search results at the expense of rivals and is considering whether to penalise Google. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐