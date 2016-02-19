Google CEO to meet EU antitrust chief on Feb. 25 - sources

BRUSSELS Feb 19 Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will meet Europe's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager next Thursday, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"It will be an introductory meeting," the people said.

Vestager has accused the world's most popular Internet search engine of favouring its shopping service in delivering search results at the expense of rivals and is considering whether to penalise Google. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)