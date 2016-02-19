Google CEO to meet EU antitrust chief on Feb. 25 - sources

BRIEF-Freddie Mac to delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Feb 19 Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will meet Europe's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager next Thursday, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
"It will be an introductory meeting," the people said.
Vestager has accused the world's most popular Internet search engine of favouring its shopping service in delivering search results at the expense of rivals and is considering whether to penalise Google. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay a $25 million fine to settle civil charges that the bank "spoofed" the U.S. Treasury futures market by placing orders and bids with the intent to cancel them, U.S. derivatives regulators said Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially announced Sonny Perdue as his choice for secretary of agriculture, selecting a former Georgia governor over candidates from the Midwest, which dominates U.S. agricultural exports.