Google says disagrees with EU antitrust opinion

BRUSSELS May 21 Google said on Monday
that it disagreed with the opinion of EU antitrust regulators
who said it may have abused its dominant position, but said it
was willing to discuss issues further to resolve the matter.
Earlier on Monday, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia offered Google, which provides the world's most popular
search engine, the chance to offer concessions to settle an
antitrust investigation.
"We disagree with the conclusions but we're happy to discuss
any concerns they might have," Google spokesman Al Verney said
in a statement.