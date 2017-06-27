EU antitrust chief to speak at 1000 GMT on competition case

BRIEF-Southwest to cease operations in Varadero, Santa Clara in Cuba
* Press release - Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana
BRUSSELS, June 27 European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on a competition case at 1200 CET (10 GMT), the European Commission said on Tuesday, with sources saying she would announce her verdict on a case concerning Alphabet's Google.
EU antitrust regulators are likely to impose a record fine on Google over its shopping service as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, concluding one of three cases against the company. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee)
June 28 Fred's Inc, which is buying stores from Rite Aid as part of the company's deal to be acquired by Walgreens, said its board adopted a shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" ahead of a decision on the deal.
* Hasbro Inc - monopoly brand from Hasbro and Nintendo announced launch of monopoly gamer edition game