2017年 6月 27日

EU antitrust chief to speak at 1000 GMT on competition case

BRUSSELS, June 27 European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference on a competition case at 1200 CET (10 GMT), the European Commission said on Tuesday, with sources saying she would announce her verdict on a case concerning Alphabet's Google.

EU antitrust regulators are likely to impose a record fine on Google over its shopping service as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, concluding one of three cases against the company. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee)
