UPDATE 1-EU's Almunia says won't finish Google probe before end-October

(Adds Google, lobby group comments, details)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 European Union regulators
will not finish a four-year investigation into Google by the end
of October, the bloc's outgoing antitrust chief said on
Wednesday.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said this
week he would extract more concessions from the world's most
popular Internet search engine after extremely negative feedback
from rivals such as Microsoft to Google's third
proposal to end the EU probe. [ID:nL5N0R946Z}
"For sure this will not be concluded before the end of
October," Almunia told a conference organised by Georgetown
University on Wednesday. He is scheduled to leave office next
month and will be succeeded by former Danish economy minister
Margrethe Vestager.
Google spokesman Al Verney said: "We continue to work with
the European Commission to resolve the concerns they have
raised."
Google's rivals across Europe, which have accused Google of
squeezing them out in online search results and making it
difficult for advertisers to switch to rival platforms, welcomed
Almunia's comments that the investigation would continue until
after he leaves.
"The new Competition Commissioner-designate should issue a
statement of objections and undertake a process that enables
Google to defend itself, but to do so in an open way that
enables complainants to see and address Google's defences," said
lawyer Thomas Vinje of technology lobby group FairSearch.
Five of the lobby group's members - Microsoft, price
comparison sites Foundem and Twenga, online travel site Expedia
and TripAdvisor - have taken their grievances
to the Commission.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, writing by Foo Yun Chee; editing by
Susan Thomas)