EU's antitrust chief has met Google's Schmidt

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, March 3 The European Union's antitrust chief has met Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt as she seeks to resolve a four-year investigation into complaints that the Internet search giant abuses its dominance.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager met Schmidt on Monday, her spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.
In recent weeks Vestager has met more than a dozen Google complainants, including executives from Microsoft, German publisher Axel Springer, mapping companies and price comparison sites to get feedback on the case.
The world's most popular Internet search engine has made three unsuccessful offers to settle the case but failed following opposition within the European Commission, criticism by some politicians in Germany and lobbying from critics.
Complainants say Google squeezes them out in Internet search results. The company could face a fine up to 10 percent of its global revenues or as much as $6.6 billion if found guilty of breaching EU rules. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper prices remained flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.