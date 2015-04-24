EU antitrust case against Google based on 19 complainants-sources

* Microsoft, Yelp, slew of small EU firms among the
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, April 24 The European Union's
decision to take on Google last week stems from
offical complaints by 19 companies in Europe and the United
States, including Microsoft and a number of small
firms, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The list of complainants in the European Commission's charge
sheet, which includes companies not directly involved in the
charges around Google's shopping service, would make it easier
for the regulator to expand the case beyond its preliminary
focus on price-comparison shopping sites.
Being an official party to the case gives the companies an
insider track on the regulatory proceedings as they will be able
to get a copy of the detailed EU charge sheet and argue their
case at a hearing of competition experts should Google ask for
one.
While around 30 firms have since gone public with their
complaints, to date no one other than the EU enforcer and Google
knows exactly which parties have been included as official
complainants on the charge sheet.
According to one of the sources, those parties include
French legal search engine eJustice (including 1plusV which runs
the Ejustice.fr legal website and search engine), British price
comparison site Foundem, a German association of business
listings VfT, and German magazine and newspaper publishers VDZ
and BDZV.
The list also includes online mapping providers Euro-Cities,
Hot-map and Streetmap, Italian news aggregator nnpt.it, Dutch
football site Elfvoetbal, Microsoft, French price comparison
site Twenga and U.S. consumer reviews website Yelp.
Online travel sites Expedia, Odigeo,
TripAdvisor, U.S. comparison shopping website Nextag
(including its German unit Guenstiger) and German publisher Axel
Springer's price comparison fashion site Visual-Meta
are also in the list.
Lobbying group ICOMP and an anonymous complainant complete
the official list. In addition British price comparison site
Moneysupermarket.Com is recorded as an interested third
party.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment,
reiterating that it was the regulator's policy not to disclose
the names of complainants in antitrust investigations. Google
did not respond to an email for comment.
The EU antitrust enforcer last week accused the world's most
popular search engine of cheating consumers and competitors by
distorting web search results to favour its own shopping service
in a move which could change the rules for online business.
BDZV and VDZ have a strong case with possibly the broadest
complaint against Google's actions in two areas, said Thomas
Hoppner at law firm Olswang who is advising the two
associations.
"We would certainly like to be at the oral hearing to
express our views. Being an official complainant will ensure
that we may comment on the statement of objections and, more
importantly, any points Google may raise in its defence."
Yelp said that U.S. rivals have been a driving force behind
the EU action.
"It's been clear from our meetings that U.S.-based companies
have helped lead the charge by providing substantive evidence of
Google's harm to consumers," said Luther Lowe, Yelp's public
policy director.
Yelp, Expedia, Foundem, ICOMP, Hot-Map, Euro-Cities and
1plusV confirmed that they are official complainants but did not
know if they were named in the EU document. Other companies did
not reply to requests for comment.
