Critics due to get EU's Google antitrust charge sheet this week - sources

BRUSSELS, June 16 Microsoft, German
publisher Axel Springer and 17 other critics of
Google are expected to get a copy of the EU's antitrust charge
sheet against the search engine giant this week in order to
allow them to provide feedback, four people familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
The 19 companies, which include U.S. online travel site
Expedia, U.S. consumer reviews website Yelp, online
mapping service Hot-map and British price comparison site
Foundem, helped triggered the European Commission's case against
Google nearly five years ago.
That culminated in the EU competition authority levying
charges against the world's most popular Internet search engine
two months ago, raising the possibility of a fine of as much as
$6.6 billion, 10 percent of its global turnover.
The Commission said Google had abused its market power and
cheated consumers and competitors by distorting web search
results to favour its own shopping service. The case could
radically change the way the company operates in
Europe.
Google has until July 7 to respond to the accusations. This
can be extended on request. It can also seek a closed-door
hearing to argue its case before a broad audience of antitrust
officials and the critics.
The complainants were told on Monday to sign confidentiality
waivers not to disclose the so-called statement of objections to
journalists or public affairs consultants before they could get
a copy of the redacted document, according to a Commission
letter seen by Reuters.
The critics were told to restrict the charge sheet to their
lawyers and economists.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment.
Google spokesman Al Verney was not immediately available to
comment.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has
marked her tenure with a series of landmark cases since taking
up the job in November, notably charges against Russian gas
giant Gazprom and investigations into Amazon,
Apple and Starbucks.
(Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in New York; Editing
by Mark Trevelyan)