REFILE-UPDATE 2-EU competition chief set to charge Google with Android abuse -sources

By Foo Yun Chee and Eric Auchard
AMSTERDAM/FRANKFURT, April 18 The European
competition commission is gearing up to charge Google with
giving unfair prominence to its own apps like search and maps in
supplementary software licensing deals it strikes with mobile
phone makers running its Android operating system, four sources
familiar with the process said on Monday.
Google generated an estimated $11 billion (9.73 billion
euros) last year from sales of ads running on Android phones
featuring Google apps. Android has become the dominant software
in recent years, running most of the world's smartphones.
If the EU were to find Google guilty of market abuse it
could lead to a fine of up to $7.4 billion or 10 percent of 2015
revenue, while forcing it to change its business practices.
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Monday her
agency's probe centres on the use of exclusive contracts which
enable phone firms to run Google's own apps and not necessarily
on demands they bundle in a complete set of Google apps such as
Search, Maps and Gmail and its Google Play app store on phones.
For while Android is open source software that gives device
makers the freedom to build and run their own software, the vast
majority of European phones run a standard package of software
and Google apps that must be licensed from Google, according to
data from Strategy Analytics, a technology market research firm.
"Our concern is that by requiring phone makers and operators
to pre-load a set of Google apps, rather than letting them
decide for themselves which apps to load, Google might have cut
off one of the main ways that new apps can reach customers,"
Vestager said at a regulatory conference in Amsterdam.
"We are looking into the question of tying, but tying in
itself is not necessarily a problem," she added in response to a
question about whether the EU had narrowed its list of concerns
over Android.
"It depends on how it's made but that is part of our
investigation, which as I said, is not done yet," she said,
giving no further hints on the timing of when her agency might
expand its charge sheet against Alphabet Inc's Google.
A year ago the EU charged Google with favouring its own
shopping service in Internet searches, adding at that time it
was also investigating whether the advertising giant was abusing
its control over Android. A decision on the shopping service
case could come later in 2016.
Since February the EU watchdog has been asking complainants
concerning Android to remove sensitive details from information
provided to the Commission before it provies the data to Google
for its defence, four people familiar with the matter said.
However, some companies contacted by EU regulators last week
were given a 24-hour deadline to do so, the first time
regulators have set such a tight deadline, suggesting a charge
sheet may be sent within days, three of those sources said.
The EU competition office in Brussels declined to comment on
whether new charges involving Android were in the works.
A Google spokesman denied that it forces phone vendors into
exclusive contracts and said talks with the EU were continuing.
"Anyone can use Android with or without Google applications.
Hardware manufacturers and carriers can decide how to use
Android and consumers have the last word about which apps they
want to use," Google spokesman Mark Jansen said in a statement.
GOOGLE'S DE FACTO CONTROL
Google requires phone vendors to sign confidential
contracts. A handful of those contracts which have leaked into
the public realm do not explicitly force phone makers to
pre-load certain Google apps, but they do, effectively, require
it in order for phone makers to install the Google Play app
store.
Two thirds of all mobile phones used in Europe this month
were running on Android, according to StatCounter data. Devices
running on Apple's proprietary iOS software account for another
27 percent, leaving other systems such as Microsoft or
Blackberry barely registering in the rankings.
EU regulators have received formal complaints from four
Google rivals that it used its control over Android to stifle
competition from alternative mobile phone operating systems,
device makers, network operators and rival app developers.
Lawyers for several of the complainants as well as antitrust
experts not directly involved in the case, said charges against
Android may be easier for EU to prove because it is based on a
set of contracts that make it easier to show illegal behaviour
and to propose remedies that free up competitors.
"This conduct fits fairly nicely into existing legal
theories which are well established under existing EU
competition law," said Thomas Vinje, a partner at law firm
Clifford Chance and counsel for Brussels lobbying group
FairSearch.
FairSearch, which is backed by Google rivals including
Microsoft, Nokia and Oracle, lodged
the first official EU complaint against Android in 2013.
Since then FairSearch has been joined in filing separate
complaints by U.S.-based ad-blocking and privacy firm Disconnect
Inc, Portugal-based Aptoide, which runs a store for downloading
Android mobile apps that rivals Google Play Store, and Yandex
, Russia's biggest search engine.
(1 euro = $1.1306)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)