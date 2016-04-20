UPDATE 4-EU hits Google with second antitrust charge

* EU says Google unfairly pushes own apps with Android
* EU has already charged Google over Internet shopping
* Google faces hefty fines, changes to business model
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, April 20 The European Union charged
Google on Wednesday with using its dominant Android
mobile operating system to squeeze out rivals, opening a second
front against the U.S. technology giant that could result in
large fines.
EU antitrust regulators said that by requiring mobile phone
manufacturers to pre-install Google Search and the Google Chrome
browser to get access to other Google apps, the U.S. company was
harming consumers by stifling competition.
The EU's move is the latest in a series of anti-trust
challenges Google has faced in both the EU and countries
including India, Brazil and Russia. U.S. regulators closed their
most recent investigation of the company in 2013 without taking
action.
The European Commission said Google's Android licensing
practices, which started in 2011 when the company became
dominant in mobile operating systems and app stores, showed
Google was seeking to shield its search engine, the world's most
popular, from competition.
Google is already facing EU charges over the promotion of
its shopping service in Internet searches at the expense of
rival services in a case that has dragged on since late 2010
despite three attempts to resolve the issues.
The stakes are higher for Google in the Android case as it
made about $11 billion last year from advertising sales on
Android phones through its apps such as Maps, Search and Gmail,
according to estimates by financial analyst Richard Windsor.
"A competitive mobile Internet sector is increasingly
important for consumers and businesses in Europe," European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
"We believe that Google's behaviour denies consumers a wider
choice of mobile apps and services and stands in the way of
innovation by other players," she said.
The European Commission said about 80 percent of smart
mobile devices in Europe and the world run on Android and that
Google holds more than 90 percent of the market for general
Internet searches on Android in the European Economic Area.
Wall Street analysts were sanguine about the financial
consequences of the EU's action.
"In the near-term, we do not believe there will be any
material financial impact," Mark Mahaney, a prominent Internet
analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said in a research note.
He added that there could be a material impact down the line
as the case moved forward, but that it was "almost impossible"
to gauge the likelihood of the company being forced to change
its business practices.
Still, Mahaney noted that regulatory risk was "something of
a 'permanent' investment risk" for Google. And there were some
signs Tuesday that the EU's action could help rekindle antitrust
investigations in the United Sates -- potentially an even bigger
threat.
Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said he
hoped the action by European regulators prompts the Federal
Trade Commission to take a close second look at whether Google
is deserving of antitrust scrutiny in the United States.
FINANCIAL INCENTIVES
Google, which has 12 weeks to respond to the EU charges,
said Android was a remarkable system based on open-source
software and open innovation.
"We look forward to working with the European Commission to
demonstrate that Android is good for competition and good for
consumers," Google's general counsel, Kent Walker, said in a
blog.
He said any phone maker could load Google apps and rival
products and that users had freedom of choice as well.
Complainant FairSearch said Google was hindering the
development of versions that might lead to new operating systems
able to compete with Android, despite launching it as an open
source project.
The Commission said while Android was an open source system
that could be used to develop new mobile operating systems -
known as Android forks - Google required phone manufacturers to
sign an agreement not to sell devices running on such forks if
they wanted to pre-install Google apps.
The EU also charged Google with giving "significant
financial incentives" to some of the world's largest smartphone
makers to pre-install Google Search exclusively on devices.
Mozilla, which develops the Firefox browser, said in a
statement: "This behaviour ... is one of the reasons why
launching competitive products like Firefox for mobile and
Firefox OS is challenging. We see substantial value in removing
barriers to entry so competition and innovation can flourish."
Internet Explorer-browser maker Microsoft Corp
declined to comment. Norway's Opera Software could
not immediately be reached for comment.
Vodafone, BT Group's EE, Orange,
Deutsche Telekom, KPN, Samsung Electronics
and LG Electronics were not immediately
available to comment. Huawei declined to comment.
