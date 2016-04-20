版本:
EU competition chief to hold news conference at 0930 GMT

BRUSSELS, April 20 EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 1130 CET (0930 GMT) concerning a competition case, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

It did not give further details, but she is expected to announce anti-competive charges against Google over its Android mobile phone operating system.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop)

