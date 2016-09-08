Google given more time to reply to EU antitrust charge on Android

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
BRUSSELS, Sept 8 - Alphabet's Google has been given two more weeks to counter EU antitrust charges that it uses its dominant Android mobile operating system to block competitors, the European Commission said on Thursday.
The EU competition enforcer in April accused the U.S. technology giant of harming consumers because of its demand that mobile phone makers pre-install Google Search and the Google Chrome browser on their smartphones to access other Google apps.
Google was initially given until July 27 to respond to the charges but asked for an extension to Sept. 7.
"On Android, the last deadline set by the Commission for Google's reply, after an extension request by Google, is Sept. 20," a European Commission spokesman said in an email.
Google can be fined up to $7.4 billion or 10 percent of its global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU rules.
It also faces charges of favouring its shopping service over those of rivals in Internet search results and blocking competitors in online search advertising. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)