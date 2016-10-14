EU's Vestager does not rule out action over Google scraping complaint

| FLORENCE
FLORENCE Oct 14 The EU's antitrust regulator,
who has accused Alphabet unit Google of stifling
competition in three separate cases, left open the possibility
of further action against the U.S. technology giant.
Complaints have been made about Google's practice of copying
content from websites without payment in what is known as
scraping. Complainants include News Corp, Getty Images
and German publishers.
Margrethe Vestager, the EU's Competition Commissioner said
this was not on her radar for now but did not rule out future
action. She is concentrating on the three ongoing cases, the
first of which has dragged on since 2010. Antitrust cases
typically take between three to eight years or even longer.
"We are not taking any decisions yet," Vestager told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference organised by the
International Bar Association on Friday.
The European Competition Commission has in the last year
charged Google of using its market power to promote its own
products at rivals' expense after a spate of complaints from
European and U.S. companies.
Vestager said she was aware of the competition and copyright
issues related to scraping. Her peer in charge of digital
issues, Guenther Oettinger, recently proposed copyright
legislation which needs approval from EU lawmakers and EU
countries before it can be implemented.
Vestager said the proposed rules would not hinder her work.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)