UPDATE 2-Google lawyer says Android helps rather than harms competition

* Google lawyer says EU ignored Apple in market assessment
* Google says bundling allows it to offer package for free
* Company faces hefty fine if found guilty
(Adds complainant FairSearch comment)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 10 Google's Android
mobile operating system boosts competition rather than hurts it,
the company's general counsel said on Thursday, in a rebuttal of
EU antitrust charges that it uses the platform to crush rivals.
The comments by Google general counsel Kent Walker on a blog
came a week after the U.S. technology group rejected two other
EU accusations of unfairly promoting its shopping service and
blocking competitors in online search advertising.
The Android case could potentially be the most damaging for
Google. Android has made about $31 billion in revenue and $22
billion in profit for Google since its release in 2008, an
Oracle Corp lawyer told a U.S. court in January.
Android's market share in Europe is above 90 percent,
according to the European Commission.
Walker said the Commission has got the whole case wrong,
ignoring both the fierce rivalry with iPhone maker Apple
, the demands from apps developers and the dangers of
modified versions of Android.
"The response we filed today shows how the Android ecosystem
carefully balances the interests of users, developers, hardware
makers, and mobile network operators. Android hasn't hurt
competition, it's expanded it," he said.
The case is distorted because the EU competition enforcer
does not see Apple's iOS as a rival to Android, he said.
"To ignore competition with Apple is to miss the defining
feature of today's competitive smartphone landscape," Walker
said.
The company said it bundles some of its apps and products in
order to offer the package for free instead of charging upfront
licensing fees. Such a practice put Microsoft in the EU
crosshairs, eventually resulting in millions of euros of fines
for the U.S. software company.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso confirmed receipt of
Google's response.
Lobbying group and complainant FairSearch, whose members
include U.S. travel sites Expedia and TripAdvisor
, dismissed Google's arguments.
"The truth is that Android is today a closed operating
system, and any claim to the contrary is disingenuous. Google
imposes severe sanctions on those who defy its insistence on
conformity," FairSearch lawyer Thomas Vinje said in a statement.
The EU antitrust enforcer intends to hit the company with
deterrent fines in the Android and shopping cases, according to
charge sheets seen by Reuters.
The penalty could reach $7.4 billion, or 10 percent of
Google's global turnover, for each case if it is found guilty of
breaching EU rules.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark
Potter)