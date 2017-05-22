EU to conclude Google antitrust cases in next few months

| OXFORD, England
OXFORD, England May 22 EU antitrust regulators
will rule in the "next few months" whether Alphabet's Google
abused its dominance of internet searches and other areas, a
senior European Commission official said on Monday, an outcome
that could lead to a hefty fine.
The world's most popular internet search engine has been in
the Commission's crosshairs since 2010 over the promotion of its
own shopping service in internet searches at the expense of the
services of rivals.
The EU competition enforcer opened a second front against
Google last year as it charged the company with using
its dominant Android mobile operating system to squeeze out
rivals.
It has since levelled a third charge, that of blocking
rivals in online search advertising. This relates to Google's
"AdSense for Search" platform, in which Google acts as an
intermediary for websites such as online retailers, telecoms
operators or newspapers. These searches produce results that
include search ads.
"In the next few months, we will reach a decision on the
Google cases, Google search, AdSense and to me the most
interesting is Android," Tommaso Valletti, the Commission's
chief competition economist, told a conference organised by the
University of Oxford Centre for Competition Law and Policy.
The Commission has already warned Google that it would be
fined if found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules. Sanctions
could reach 10 percent of annual global turnover for each case.
Alphabet made consolidated revenues of around $90 billion in
2016.
Google has in the past rejected the accusations, saying that
its innovations had increased choice for European consumers and
promoted competition.
It made three unsuccessful attempts to settle the internet
search case without any finding of wrongdoing and sanctions with
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager's
predecessor, Joaquin Almunia.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Mark Potter)