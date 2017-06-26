Google set to face record EU antitrust fine as soon as Tuesday - sources

PARIS, June 26 EU antitrust regulators are
likely to impose a record fine on Alphabet unit Google
over its shopping service as soon as Tuesday, two people
familiar with the matter said on Monday, concluding one of three
cases against the company.
The European Commission's case was triggered by scores of
complaints from both U.S. and European rivals, leading to a
seven-year-long investigation into the world's most popular
internet search engine.
The EU competition authority charged Google in April 2015
with distorting internet search results to favour its shopping
service, harming both rivals and consumers.
The Commission declined to comment.
Google said: "We continue to engage constructively with the
European Commission and we believe strongly that our innovations
in online shopping have been good for shoppers, retailers and
competition."
The company has said regulators ignored competition from
online retailers Amazon and eBay Inc.
Reuters exclusively reported on June 1 that the EU
competition enforcer aimed to sanction the company before the
summer break in August.
Companies found guilty of infringing EU antitrust rules can
be fined as much as 10 percent of their global turnover, which
in Google's case could be about $9 billion of its 2016 turnover
but it is not expected to reach this level.
A 1.06 billion euro fine handed down to U.S. chipmaker Intel
in 2009 is the highest to date.
Apart from the fine, the Commission will tell Google to stop
its alleged anti-competitive practices but it is not clear what
measures it will order the company to adopt to ensure that
rivals get equal treatment in internet shopping results.
The Commission's tough line is in sharp contrast with the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission which settled its own web search
case with the company in 2013 by requiring Google to stop
"scraping" reviews and other data from rival websites for its
own products.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft)