REFILE-UPDATE 3-EU hits Google with record $2.7 bln fine

* Previous EU record antitrust fine 1.06 bln euros for Intel
* Google has 90 days to stop favouring shopping service
* Google also faces EU probes into Android, advertising
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, June 27 EU antitrust regulators hit
Google with a record 2.4-billion-euro ($2.7 billion) fine for
favouring its own shopping service, taking a tough line in the
first of three probes of its dominance in searches and
smartphone operating systems.
It is the biggest fine the European Commission has ever
imposed on a single company in an antitrust case, exceeding a
1.06-billion-euro sanction handed down against U.S. chipmaker
Intel in 2009 and goes far beyond what U.S. regulators
have ever fined a tech company.
European Union competition chief Margrethe Vestager on
Tuesday gave Google 90 days to stop favouring its own shopping
service in internet searches or face a further daily penalty of
up to 5 percent of parent company Alphabet's average
daily global revenue.
"Google's strategy for its comparison shopping service
wasn't just about attracting customers. It wasn't just about
making its product better than those of its rivals. Instead,
Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine," she
told a news conference.
The fine will be easy for the world's biggest search engine
to absorb, but Google must now move fast to satisfy Vestager's
concerns while limiting the longer-term hit to its highly
lucrative search business. It also leaves other tech companies
wondering how far Vestager may go to force U.S. tech giants to
concede more ground to smaller competitors.
Vestager has become one of the world’s most combative
antitrust regulators with powers to impose multi-billion dollar
fines and force companies to make radical changes to their
businesses.
Last year, the former Danish economy minister ordered Apple
to pay Ireland unpaid taxes of 13 billion euros as it ruled the
company had received illegal state aid. Apple is appealing the
decision.
The decision is the first of a series of competition rulings
that Google faces from the European Commission, which has not
shrunk from taking on U.S. tech giants such as Alphabet, which
has annual revenues of $90 billion and a market value of $665
billion.
The Commission has also charged Google with using its
Android mobile operating system to crush rivals, a case that
could potentially be the most damaging for the company, as it is
the system used in most smartphones.
The company has also been accused of blocking rivals in
online search advertising.
RIVALS DEMOTED
The Commission found that Google, with a market share in
searches of over 90 percent in most European countries, had
systematically given prominent placement in searches to its own
comparison shopping service and demoted those of rivals in
search results.
Vestager said in a statement that Google had "denied other
companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate.
And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine
choice of services and the full benefits of innovation."
Google said its data showed people preferred links taking
them directly to products they want and not to websites where
they have to repeat their search.
"We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced
today. We will review the Commission's decision in detail as we
consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make
our case," Kent Walker, Google's general counsel, said in a
statement.
Alphabet, whose shares were down about 1 percent, said in a
separate statement it would review the Commission's formal
decision but expected to accrue the fine in the second quarter.
The biggest risk to Google is not the fine but the changes
demanded to its business, said Richard Windsor, an independent
financial analyst who tracks competition among the biggest U.S.
and Asian internet and mobile companies.
Google will have to brief the Commission on what measures it
plans to take within 60 days of the decision and present
periodic reports. Eight complainants were involved in the case
which the EU declined to name in line with its policy.
According to Windsor's calculations, the 2.42-billion-euro
fine represents just 22.6 days of the operating cash flow that
Alphabet reported in its latest quarter.
"What has the potential to hurt Google and be far more
damaging is what remedies the European Commission may or may not
impose on Google as a result," Windsor said. "That's where the
real damage could be done."
The fine, equivalent to 3 percent of Alphabet's revenue, is
the biggest regulatory setback for Google, which settled with
U.S. enforcers in 2013 without a penalty after agreeing to
change some of its search practices.
The Commission's action follows a seven-year investigation
prompted by scores of complaints from rivals such as U.S.
consumer review website Yelp, TripAdvisor, UK
price comparison site Foundem, News Corp and lobbying
group FairSearch.
News Corp said it applauded "the European Commission's
leadership in confronting the discriminatory behavior of Google
in the comparison shopping industry."
"We strongly believe that the abuse of algorithms by
dominant digital platforms should be of concern to every country
and company seeking a fair, competitive and creative society,"
it said in a statement, accusing Google of profiting from
"commodifying content and enabling the proliferation of flawed
and fake news."
The penalty payment for failure to comply would amount to
around $12 million a day based on Alphabet's 2016 turnover of
$90.3 billion.
"This decision is a game-changer. The Commission confirmed
that consumers do not see what is most relevant for them on the
world’s most used search engine but rather what is best for
Google," said Monique Goyens, director general of EU consumer
group BEUC.
Thomas Vinje, legal counsel to FairSearch, welcomed the
Commission's findings and urged it to act on Google's Android
mobile operating system following its 2013 complaint that Google
restricted competition in software running on mobile devices.
($1 = 0.8890 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; additional reporting by Eric
Auchard in Frankfurt; editing by Philip Blenkinsop, Jason Neely
and Adrian Croft)