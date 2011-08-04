French online deal firm wants EU probe into Google

* Deal du Jour claims Google illegally removed its site
* Alleges Google blocked it from its Adsense service
* Complaint also filed with US, French regulators
* Google now facing nine EU antitrust complaints
BRUSSELS, Aug 4 French online daily deals
company Deal du Jour has complained about Google's business
practices to EU antitrust regulators, the latest
company to take its grievances about the web search
giant to the European Commission.
In a complaint filed with the European Commission on Sunday
seen by Reuters, Deal du Jour claimed Google illegally removed
its site from its web index without any justification.
It said Google also blocked it from using its Adsense
advertising service, saying the world No. 1 Internet search
engine's actions were "clearly anticompetitive".
Google moved into the daily deals sector on Monday when it
acquired The Dealmap which aggregates offers from lots of daily
deal websites. The lucrative sector is dominated by Groupon and
LivingSocial.
The complaint by Deal du Jour underscores the difficulties
currently facing Google, the subject of nine antitrust
complaints filed with the Commission and also the target of a
U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation.
"We ask the competition regulator to investigate Google as a
matter of urgency because our small company is being destroyed
by Google," Deal du Jour said in the complaint.
The company also filed its complaint with the FTC and the
French competition regulator.
The Commission said it does not comment on complaints and
that it has an ongoing investigation into Google.
"We haven't seen a new complaint, but our AdWords program
has clear guidelines. We work to ensure these policies are easy
to understand and continue to improve our customer service for
advertisers," Google spokesman Al Verney said.
If the EU watchdog accepts Deal du Jour's arguments, it
would make it the tenth official complainant, putting it in a
group that includes Microsoft .
Francotel, an affiliate of Deal du Jour, complained to the
Commission last year that Google blocked its 'Yellow Pages'
trademark in its Adwords advertising service. It is not one of
the nine official complaints.
