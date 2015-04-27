UPDATE 1-EBay adds weight to Google's Brussels antitrust defense - FT

(Adds eBay's comments)
April 27 EBay Inc Chief Executive John
Donahoe has added weight to Google Inc's defense in an
antitrust case, saying the two companies are direct competitors
in online shopping, the Financial Times reported.
Barriers between different areas of online commerce are
breaking down, Donahoe said in an interview with FT,
highlighting the challenges the European Commission faces in
bringing the high-profile case. (on.ft.com/1Idg4Ff)
In an emailed statement to Reuters, eBay said Donahoe's
remarks were not intended to be taken in reference to the
European Commission's case against Google.
"While the specific complaint against Google has not been
made public, we believe the Commission is investigating
important concerns with the Internet ecosystem," eBay said.
The Financial Times also updated its story to include eBay's
response.
The European Union accused Google of cheating consumers and
competitors by distorting Web search results to favor its own
shopping service, after a five-year investigation that could
change the rules for business online.
Google said in a blog post that it strongly disagreed with
the EU's statement of objections and would make the case that
its products have fostered competition and benefited consumers.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)