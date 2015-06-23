Getty Images takes Google grievance to EU antitrust regulators

| BRUSSELS, June 23
BRUSSELS, June 23 Getty Images has
become the latest company to take its grievances with Google
to EU antitrust regulators as it accused the world's
most popular Internet search engine of favouring its own images
service at the expense of rivals.
The complaint comes as the European Commission waits for
Google to respond to charges of abusing its market power in a
dozen EU countries since 2007 by distorting search results to
favour its shopping service.
The renowned photojournalism archive said its troubles with
Google started in early 2013.
"Web search results that link directly to the Getty Images
website are placed low in the search results, frequently, and
remarkably, not on the first page of results," the company said
on its website.
"This means Google is benefiting from the use of Getty
Images content, used to generate results within Google Image
Search, without sending the image searchers to the Getty Images
website or other competing image search engines."
Google spokesman Al Verney declined to comment.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said Getty has been
granted interested third party status, allowing the company to
ask for a summary of antitrust charges against the Google.
The 19 critics, acknowledged as complainants by the EU
enforcer, in contrast get a non-confidential, more detailed copy
of the document.
CEPIC, a European association of picture industries and
photo libraries, has also complained about Google diverting
traffic from its members' sites to its own services.
Google can be fined up to 10 percent of its revenues, or as
much as $6.6 billion, if found guilty of breaching EU antitrust
rules.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by William Hardy)