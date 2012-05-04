EU's Almunia: no hurry with Google antitrust decision

BRUSSELS May 4 EU regulators are in no rush to
decide on any antitrust charges against Google, in what
is seen as a complicated investigation into complaints by rivals
about its search results, the EU's competition chief said on
Friday.
"We are not yet there. This is a complex case. We are not in
a hurry. We are very serious (about the investigation)," EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told Reuters on the
sidelines of a competition conference.
Asked whether he had decided to formally charge Google by
sending the company a statement of objections or charge sheet,
Almunia said: "No."
The European Commission launched a probe into Google in
November 2010 after rivals, including Microsoft,
accused the company of manipulating search results and promoting
its own services, while demoting theirs.
There are currently 16 complaints against Google before the
Commission, with the latest grievances to come from several
online travel agencies, such as TripAdvisor, Opodo and eDreams.