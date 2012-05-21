EU's Almunia offers Google chance to settle antitrust case

BRUSSELS May 21 EU regulators have offered Google a chance to settle an investigation into whether it has been abusing a dominant market position following complaints from Microsoft and other rivals, the EU's antitrust chief said on Monday.

"Today I'm giving Google an opportunity to offer remedies to address concerns that we have identified," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news briefing.

He said the world's most popular search engine has some weeks to propose remedies to the European Commission's concerns. If the Commission finds the proposals acceptable following a market test, it will then drop the 18-month-long investigation, he said.