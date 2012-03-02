Spain refers Google privacy complaints to EU's top court

* Spanish top court asks EU court to clarify "right to be
forgotten"
* Spanish judges ask if citizens can ask web host to delete
press articles
* Google seeks more legal justification for data takedown
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, March 2 Spain's highest court
wants the top court in Europe to decide if requests by Spanish
citizens to have data deleted from Google's search
engine are lawful, in a case that could put more pressure on it
to review its privacy policies.
The court, the Audiencia Nacional, said it had asked the
European Court of Justice (ECJ) to clarify whether Google should
remove data from its search engine's index and news aggregator
even when it is not responsible for producing the content in its
search results.
Madrid's data protection authority has received over 100
requests from Spanish citizens to have their data removed from
Google's search results.
Among the cases is one of a Spanish man who complained to
the national regulator about a notice of his home's repossession
for non-payment of social security, which kept appearing in a
national newspaper in the Google News aggregator. In another
case, a plastic surgeon wants to get rid of archived references
to a botched operation.
The Spanish judges also asked the ECJ whether the
complainants must take their grievances to California, where
Google is based and said it wanted the matters heard.
The referral of the case to the ECJ marks the first formal
inquiry into when people can demand that their data be deleted.
Such a "right to be forgotten" is included in updated data
protection rules proposed by Viviane Reding, the European
commissioner for justice and fundamental rights, and is being
considered by the European Parliament.
The Spanish judges' request also fuels the ongoing debate
over when the web giant should delete content from its massive
news index.
Google has maintained that it cannot lawfully remove any
content for which it is merely the host and not the producer, a
principle enshrined in EU law on eCommerce since 2000.
The U.S.-based web search company told the Spanish
prosecutor it needed more legal justification for removing
references to events in an individual's history, the court said
in a statement on its website. ()
Google was upbeat about the referral to the European court -
in a case likely to be watched closely by many web firms which
would welcome more clarity on usage of right to be forgotten.
"We support the right to be forgotten, and we think there
are ways to apply it to intermediaries like search engines in a
way that protects both the right to privacy and the right to
free expression," a Google spokesman told Reuters.
In one of the highest profile cases over the right to be
forgotten, Google told the Leveson inquiry into the British
press on Jan. 26 that it had removed hundreds of web pages that
contained information about former motor-racing boss Max Mosley
and his sex life.
The Spanish referral comes two days after the French Data
Protection Authority said it wanted Google to delay implementing
a new privacy policy which allows all of its services such as
Gmail, YouTube and Google+ to share users' information. Google
introduced the new policy on March 1.